Clearwater nurse arrested for sexual battery of a mentally defective person, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A nurse accused of sexually battering an elderly patient at a nursing home in Pinellas Park has been arrested, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

William Ira Cease Jr., 63, of Clearwater was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery of a mentally defective person.

Police said Cease’s colleague filed a report after they walked in on him sexually battering a 69-year-old woman on Dec. 13 while in a state of undress. The victim is a patient and resident at the facility, police said.

According to authorities, Cease was employed at the facility since April 2019 as a Licensed Practice Nurse (LPN).

“The Care Center at Pinellas Park acknowledges that an investigation concerning one of its former employees is being conducted by the Pinellas Park Police Department. Our community joins with the Pinellas Park Police Department in asking those with information relevant to the investigation to please come forward,” Julie Solomon, an administrator at the center said in a statement.

Police are now investigating the possibility of additional victims and more information about the case. Those with information can call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS.