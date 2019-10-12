Clearwater nurse aide charged with starting a fire at assisted living facility

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A caregiver at a Clearwater assisted living facility.

According to police, Shadeek Shakoor, 54, was the only caregiver on duty at Rainbow Manor assisted living facility when he fell asleep when a fire broke out after he left food too long on a kitchen stove.

Three of the residents, ages 72, 82 and 92 were taken to Morton Plant Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Clearwater police say Shakoor smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and showed signs of impairment. Fire crews arriving on the scene had trouble getting Shakoor to become coherent when they arrived to fight the fire.

Shakoor was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

