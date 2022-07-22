CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The grandmother of the victim killed in a murder at a Clearwater apartment complex was arrested Friday for threatening a witness, according to police.

The Clearwater Police Department said Peggy Camarillo, 64, of Seminole was charged with tampering with a witness.

Camarillo is the grandmother of Michael Conrad, who was shot and killed at Bay Cove Apartments on July 6.

Camarillo allegedly threatened and intimidated a female witness on social media.

“I have to bury my baby in a couple of days and you know how hard that is going to be I will not be responsible for my actions,” Camarillo wrote. “Remember I am a crazy (expletive deleted) and I am not going to deal with this so your best bet is to get the (expletive deleted) away from here you’ll never live peaceful in this town that’s a promise.”

Police said the threat caused the woman, who was at the apartment during the shooting, to leave the state before the court hearing.

Police said Stuart Beck broke down the front door to Conrad’s apartment just after 2 a.m. and shot him. Beck later died at the hospital.

The two men were in a relationship with the same, according to CPD. Beck was charged with first degree murder.

Camarillo was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.