CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a suspect Thursday in a murder at the Bay Cove Apartments Wednesday morning.

The Clearwater Police Department said it arrested Stuart Beck, 21, Thursday evening for the murder of Michael Conrad, 20.

Police said Beck broke down the front door to Conrad’s apartment just after 2 a.m. Wednesday and shot him. Conrad later died of his injury while being treated at Morton Plant Hospital.

According to police, Beck and Conrad were in a relationship with the same woman before the incident.

Beck was booked in to the Pasco County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.