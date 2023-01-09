CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater mom died Sunday night after she and her 7-year-old daughter were hit by crossfire during a shootout between her boyfriend and the child’s father, police said.

The Clearwater Police Department said Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital. As of this report, her daughter is still alive at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Police said the shooting happened after Washington’s current boyfriend, Stacy Cross, got into a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend, Lavaris Delapierre, who was dropping his daughter off at her mother’s apartment.

Lavaris Delapierre, wanted for murder and armed burglary (Photo provided by Clearwater Police Department)

The confrontation turned violent when both men fired guns at each other — which led to both Washington and her daughter being shot, according to investigators.

Detectives said they spoke to Cross after the incident.

Delapierre was wanted on several charges including felony murder and armed burglary but turned himself in.