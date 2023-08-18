CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An Oak Grove Middle School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for making a threat to blow up a classroom, according to Clearwater Police.

Several students reportedly told staff and a school resource officer that the 14-year-old student made the threat during an enrichment class on Wednesday.

Officers said another student asked the suspect if he cared about his friends being killed, but he said although he loved his friends, they would die with everyone else.

The student admitted that he made the statement, but claimed he was joking.

No device was found on the campus, according to the police department.

The 14-year-old, who is in 8th grade, was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center and charged with a threat to discharge a destructive device.

Clearwater police are reminding students that school threats are not a joke. Making a threat can lead to criminal charges.