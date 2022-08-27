CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Undercover police officers busted two employees at different Clearwater massage parlors in an prostitution sting Friday, according to arrest documents.

The Clearwater Police Department said one business, Massage and Spa on South Missouri Avenue, was investigated after police got “many complaints” of prostitution at the location.

According to an affidavit, an undercover officer hired Lu Meiling, 67, of Clearwater for a legal massage when she asked what he wanted, making a reference to the officer’s privates.

When the officer asked about particular sex acts, Meiling shook her head no but offered another sexual service for $60, police said. After being read her rights, the 67-year-old denied the allegation.

Clearwater police also investigated Incheon Spa Massage Clearwater on Sunset Point Road, with an undercover detective hiring Xu Mingzi, 55, of Palm Harbor for a massage. Another affidavit said Mingzi was the only employee seen at the business at the time.

After the massage, Mingzi allegedly offered to perform a sex act which she called “happy happy” for $20, police said.

The affidavit said Mingzi denied knowledge of the event to police after being read her rights. When confronted with the recording of her interaction with the detective, the employee said she and the “client” were joking.

The document also mentioned that Mingzi was previously arrested for the same type of allegation.

Both women were charged with prostitution and taken into custody.