Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Winter the dolphin turns 15

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrated Winter the dolphin’s 15th birthday on Saturday.

CMA held a “Birthday Bash” Saturday morning for Winter and Hope, who turns 10 on Sunday. The celebrations will continue until Sunday at 6 p.m.

Visitors of the aquarium were invited to bring birthday cards and environmental enrichment devices that the dolphins can play with in their brand new home at the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex.

For more information on the birthday bash celebration, click here.

Happy Birthday Winter and Hope!

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: