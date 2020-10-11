Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Winter the dolphin turns 15

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrated Winter the dolphin’s 15th birthday on Saturday.
CMA held a “Birthday Bash” Saturday morning for Winter and Hope, who turns 10 on Sunday. The celebrations will continue until Sunday at 6 p.m.
Visitors of the aquarium were invited to bring birthday cards and environmental enrichment devices that the dolphins can play with in their brand new home at the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex.
For more information on the birthday bash celebration, click here.
Happy Birthday Winter and Hope!
