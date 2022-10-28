TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Clearwater Marine Aquarium resident animals made their World Series “picks” on Thursday, choosing between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nicholas the dolphin made his fifth World Series pick. He was presented with two baseball hats by an animal care specialist and chose the Astros hat.

Nicholas has been correct three out of his previous four picks, only incorrectly picking the Dodgers over the Red Sox to win the 2018 World Series.

Boba the turtle also picked his World Series team, his first pick at the aquarium. He was presented with two bell peppers shaped in the Astros and Phillies logos, and chose Philadelphia by munching on their logo.

The first game of the World Series begins at 8:03 p.m. Friday, with game two to follow Saturday, also at 8:03 p.m. Both games will be played in Houston.