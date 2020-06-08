Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Nicholas the dolphin picks name for new rescued dolphin

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s resident dolphin Nicholas chose the name of his new rescue dolphin friend on Monday.

CMA asked the public to submit names through a form on their website. The aquarium received 12,000 submissions.

Nicholas was present with two names and made the final selection, picking a volleyball with the name “Hemingway” written on it.

Hemingway was stranded in shallow waters off Fiesta Key in July 2019.

(Source: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

According to CMA, when he was rescued, Hemingway was found to have severe pneumonia.

Though his health improved after weeks of treatment, he was found to have hearing loss.

Due to his health issues, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined Hemingway was not a candidate for release, and he now resides with Nicholas at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Nick the dolphin has accurately predicted the winners of 9 out of 16 sports match-ups.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is now reopened to guests, though reservations must be made.