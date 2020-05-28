Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes rescued dolphin to his forever home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwatewr Marine Aquarium is the new forever home of a rescued male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.

The new dolphin will be a companion to CMA-rescued Nicholas, another male Atlantic bottlenose who resides at the aquarium.

In July 2019, the dolphin was stranded in shallow waters off Fiesta Key.

When rescued, the dolphin was weak and found to have severe pneumonia.

After weeks of treatment, the dolphin’s health improved, but further testing revealed he had hearing loss.

Due to his health issues, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined the dolphin is not a candidate for release.

The dolphin is estimated to be approximately 26-years-old and weighs 700 lbs.

The aquarium is asking fans to suggest names for the dolphin online. The deadline for submissions is June 7 at midnight.

Home to famous dolphins Winter and Hope from the “Dolphin Tale” movies, CMA also houses dolphin “PJ,” as well as other rescued animals.

In the fall, the aquarium will open an expanded facility with a new dolphin habitat, which will triple its current habitat space.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is now reopened to guests, though reservations must be made.