CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is opening a new manatee rehabilitation facility amid the ongoing unusual mortality event for the animal due to loss of seagrass on Florida’s east coast.

The aquarium said Tuesday it is expanding life-saving efforts for manatees in three phases.

In the first phase, with help from the City of Clearwater, a temporary rehabilitation pool will be installed over the summer at the aquarium. Manatees requiring rehabilitative care will recover in the pool before being released back into Florida waters.

In phase two of its efforts, CMA is working with the City of Tarpon Springs to open three manatee rehabilitation pools in the Marine Mammal Stranding Facility in Fred Howard Park within the next year. A request for funding is currently with the Florida Legislature.

The final phase is the aquarium investing in the development of a new, $10 million manatee hospital to treat and release the animals.

As previously reported by WFLA.com, the facility will replace older pools, formerly home to Winter the Dolphin, for the new facility.

The facility will aid in CMA’s commitment of entering the state’s Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Program. It will help manatees suffering from red tide, boat injuries and cold stress, as well as habitat loss and orphaned calves.

The Fred Howard Park facility will begin treating dolphins this summer.

Funds are still being raised by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to break ground on the new manatee center.

As of March 11, according to FWC data, a total of 420 manatees have died so far in the state.