Clearwater Marine Aquarium unveils new guest space, part of $80 million expansion project

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating the unveiling of its new guest space on Friday.
The space is part of the aquarium’s $80 million expansion project, which includes a 1.5 million gallon dolphin habitat, which was unveiled earlier this year.
The expansion gives the aquarium five times more space for guests, more culinary options, including a new cafe and a new retail area. There is also an area where guests can view the dolphin habitat with Clearwater Bay as a backdrop.
The new project is home to rescued bottlenose dolphins Winter, Hope, PJ, Nicholas and Hemingway.
