Clearwater Marine Aquarium to reopen on May 15

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced it will reopen to the public again on Friday, May 15 after being closed for 60 days.

During its temporary closure, CMA continued to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine life, including releasing two endangered sea turtles.

CMA is honoring first responders, nurses, active duty military and teachers by allowing them free entry and their kids 12 and under free entry on May 13 and 14. CMA members will get in free too.

The aquarium will be implementing additional safety precautions to protect staff, animals and guests. Below is a list of the changes:

Limit attendance to 25 percent of normal capacity

Use touchless transactions

Add advanced reservations where guests are required to select an arrival date and time and purchase admission online prior to visiting

Place signs and floor decals to promote social distancing

Install barriers at transaction areas

Require all guest-facing staff to wear face masks

Implement daily temperature checks for all staff

Recommend that guests wear masks

Starting May 11, guests can purchase required advanced reservations online. This will allow CMA to monitor capacity for social distancing and ensure the highest standards of cleanliness.

“We will be opening very carefully, with the respect of our guests, animals, and staff being held in the highest regard,” said CEO Frank Dame. “We are looking forward to sharing with guests and young learners why our mission to care for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine life can never stop. Families will also feel confident when visiting that they will be safe while visiting us.”

For more information, visit seewinter.com.

LATEST STORIES: