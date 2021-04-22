Clearwater Marine Aquarium to release documentary on pilot whales stranded in 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In honor of Earth Day, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Thursday a new documentary set to be released this summer.

The documentary covers the rescue, rehabilitation, release, and tracking of the five pilot whales that were stranded on Redington Beach in 2019.

According to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, staff received a rescue call like none they had ever received before during that 2019 summer; five pilot whales had stranded on a beach just 14 miles south of its marine life hospital.

“Every decision from then on was made to ensure the health and safety of the whales, the staff working on them, and the community who came together to support their efforts,” CMA said in a release.

The documentary includes original footage from the beach and the series of events that followed.

To learn more about the upcoming documentary, visit WhaleRescueTale.com.