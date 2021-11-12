Clearwater Marine Aquarium to provide necropsy update on Winter the dolphin on Saturday

Head trainer Abby Stone, touches Winter, a tailless dolphin during her daily therapy at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Clearwater Marine Aquarium Veterinarian, Dr. Shelly Marquardt will provide an update regarding the necropsy of Winter the Dolphin on Saturday morning.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Thursday evening that Winter passed away following a battle with gastrointestinal abnormalities.

Prior to Winter’s death, veterinarian specialists from all across the country and world worked with animal care experts at CMA in hopes of finding an option to save the 16-year-old dolphin.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will open to the public at 10 a.m. after closing on Friday, Nov. 12, to allow the staff a day to mourn.

The aquarium has now set up an Ever Loved website in honor of the “Dolphin Tale” star which features a timeline of Winter’s life events, such as when she first wore her prosthetic tail to meeting her friends Hope and PJ for the first time. It also includes memories and condolences posted by fans of Winter, and a spot to contribute a gift to the aquarium.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has asked for those touched by the beloved dolphin to share their stories via the Remembering Winter website.

CMA plans to hold a memorial ceremony on Saturday, Nov 20. More details are expected to be released soon.