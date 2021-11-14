Clearwater Marine Aquarium to hold ‘Celebration of Life’ for Winter the Dolphin

In this July 26, 2007 file photo, Winter, a tailless dolphin, rests on her mat at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced it will be holding a “Celebration of Life” for Winter the Dolphin online and in-person, featuring flower arrangements and original footage of Winter’s rescue.

CMA says all are welcome to join the celebration which is scheduled to begin Saturday, Nov. 20 and run through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Guests are invited to come together and celebrate Winter’s life and the impact she made on the community.

“Guests are invited to bring their memories of Winter and to enjoy the beautiful home she helped Clearwater Marine Aquarium build for her and all non-releasable animals,” a Facebook post from CMA said.

Flower arrangements, visual tributes and original footage of Winter’s rescue will be featured throughout the Celebration of Life, remembering her life and those she touched through her inspiring story.

CMA will also hold increased guest interactions and a special presentation schedule – all focused on Winter’s life and legacy.

“We look forward to welcoming Winter’s fans and followers and in celebrating the life of an amazing dolphin – one that will live on forever in our hearts,” CMA said.

In remembrance of Winter’s 16 years of life, admission will be reduced to $16 on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 with a portion of all funds going towards the care of rescued and resident animals.

For those unable to attend in person, CMA invites you to join virtually at RememberingWinter.com which includes a timeline of Winter’s life events, such as when she first wore her prosthetic tail to meeting her friends Hope and PJ for the first time.

The site also includes memories and condolences posted by fans of Winter, and a spot to contribute a gift to the aquarium. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has asked for those touched by the beloved dolphin to share their stories via the Remembering Winter website.

CMA says everyone can watch live webcams to see Hope, PJ and other rescued resident animals receiving extra love and attention from the animal care team. All animals have been checked and cleared by veterinarian who found no signs of illness and are acting normally.