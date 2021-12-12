Clearwater Marine Aquarium receives critically endangered, cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from stranding

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is caring for a group of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were part of a mass stranding in Cape Cod.

The eight critically endangered turtles arrived at the aquarium Friday and are said to be cold stunned. Cold stunning is a hypothermic reaction in sea turtles that happens when they are in cold water for too long.

According to the Associated Press, 20 critically endangered juvenile turtles from the same stranding are also being cared for at Marathon Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys.

CMA said the turtles will be released back into the wild after they recover.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss