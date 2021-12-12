Clearwater Marine Aquarium receives critically endangered, cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from stranding

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is caring for a group of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were part of a mass stranding in Cape Cod.

The eight critically endangered turtles arrived at the aquarium Friday and are said to be cold stunned. Cold stunning is a hypothermic reaction in sea turtles that happens when they are in cold water for too long.

On Friday CMA received eight cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were flown down from the @NEAQ after a mass stranding in Cape Cod, MA. The critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles will be cared for at CMA until they are healthy enough to return to the wild. pic.twitter.com/zGjQXF2wC1 — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) December 12, 2021

According to the Associated Press, 20 critically endangered juvenile turtles from the same stranding are also being cared for at Marathon Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys.

CMA said the turtles will be released back into the wild after they recover.