Clearwater Marine Aquarium opens online reservations, announces Appreciation Days

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Guests to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are now able to make reservations for their visit before the aquarium opens May 15th.

Reservations are required to visit CMA due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested in visiting the aquarium can make a reservation online or by calling the reservations team at 727-441-1790, extension 0.

CMA will recognize the efforts of first responders, nurses, active duty military and teachers by offering them and their children, ages 12 and under, free entry to the aquarium for appreciation days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Aquarium attendance will be limited to 25 percent of normal capacity.

Due to the pandemic, CMA is implementing new safety precautions for everyone’s protection. Some of these new precautions include:

Using touchless transactions

Placing signs and floor decals to promote social distancing

Installing barriers at transaction areas

Staff who interact with guests are required to wear face masks

Daily temperature checks for all staff

CMA is recommending that guests wear masks while visiting.

“We will be opening very carefully, with the respect of our guests, animals, and staff being held in the highest regard. We are looking forward to sharing with guests and young learners why our mission to care for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine life can never stop,” said CEO Frank Dame.

“Families will also feel confident when visiting that they will be safe while visiting us.”

To learn more about Clearwater Marine Aquarium and to make a reservation to visit, visit www.seewinter.com.