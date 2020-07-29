Clearwater Marine Aquarium opens new dolphin habitat

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium officially opened a new dolphin habitat that will be the new home for rescued dolphins.

The 1.5 million gallon habitat was developed to provide state of the art care for CMA’s resident dolphins, including CMA’s most famous resident, Winter the Dolphin from the Dolphin Tale movie blockbuster.

There are nine underwater viewing windows in the new complex.

“This new habitat triples our dolphin pool space allowing us to care for twice as many rescued dolphins, including new species,” said CEO Frank Dame. “The Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex was built specifically for our rescued animals and the unique care they require each day. We’re so excited to share this new space with the dolphins in our care and the guests that come to see and support them.”

The new habitat is part of an $80 million expansion underway at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium 14 years in the making.

“I believe this is going to be a huge community asset for not only schools, but for visitors that come here and want to learn more about how to preserve the marine environment and the conservation efforts that we are involved in,” Dame said.

To view a live webcam of the dolphins in their new home click here.

