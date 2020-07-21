Clearwater Marine Aquarium dolphins Nicholas, Hemingway, move habitats to new complex

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomed the first rescued resident dolphins to its $80 expansion project on Tuesday.

Nicholas, who got to the aquarium in 2002, and Hemingway, who joined CMA in July, were moved Tuesday morning and placed in the new 1.5 million gallon habitat at the Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex.

(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s most famous resident, Winter the dolphin from the “Dolphin Tale” movie, is expected to join her friends by the end of July.

“This new habitat triples our dolphin pool space allowing us to care for twice as many rescued dolphins, including new species,” said CEO Frank Dame.

The complex features a 40 foot wide, 16 feet tall viewing window, offering underwater views of the aquarium’s resident dolphins.

(Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

CMA said there are nine underwater viewing windows in the new complex.

Guests are invited to see Nicholas and Hemingway in their new home before Winter, along with Hope and PJ, join them.

You can go online to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s website for tickets and reservations.

