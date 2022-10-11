TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrated the 12th birthday of “Hope” the dolphin on Tuesday.

According to the aquarium, Hope received bubble enrichment, plenty of fish and lots of love in celebration.

Hope lives at the aquarium with other resident bottlenose dolphins PJ and Apollo. Nicholas and Hemingway, male bottlenose dolphins, also call the dolphin complex home.

Hope starred in “Dolphin Tale 2” and was rescued five years and a day in the Indian River Lagoon after Winter the dolphin, of “Dolphin Tale” was rescued.

“Hope is currently flourishing at CMA, where she has learned several behaviors for medical care, mental stimulation, and exercise,” according to a press release.