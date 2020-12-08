Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates dolphin rescues with puppies, foster families

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the rescues of dolphins Winter and Hope this week.
The aquarium is partnering with SPCA Tampa Bay and the Gulf Coast JFCS Heart Gallery of Pinellas & Pasco Program to bring awareness to finding homes for pets and children in need from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12.
Guests will be able to visit with adoptable puppies from SPCA Tampa Bay on Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A pet photo shoot can also be scheduled for that morning and rescued pets can meet CMA’s rescued dolphins.
Those visiting the aquarium can also see dives from the animal care team daily at noon and 2 p.m., as well as opportunities to speak with a member of the rescue team and see a rescue vehicle up close from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Foster families will be able to enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour, socially distanced, before the aquarium opens.
More information about the rescue anniversary event can be found on the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s website.
