CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is launching a new summer celebration called “Summer Glow” beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from May 27 through July 30, guests can enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, views of the water and festive food and drinks during CMA’s “Summer Glow” event.

Event hours are from 4-8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a free boat tour of Florida wildlife at the aquarium during Summer Glow hours.

Summer Glow activities are included with general admission purchased after 4 p.m. on select dates.