Clearwater man’s ex-girlfriend threw dog off 8th story balcony, attorneys say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is looking to take legal action against an ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his eight story condo, according to his attorneys.

A release from Carey Leisure & Neal said that the man was at his condo in Clearwater Beach over the weekend when his ex visited him at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The attorneys allege that the woman was drunk and began arguing with the man, throwing his belongings off the balcony.

After the man asked her several times to leave, the woman allegedly picked up his 20-pound puggle and threw it off the balcony, according to the attorneys. The dog died on impact.

“Our client saw this happen, and is absolutely traumatized,” the release said. “Several residents of the building witnessed the event as well, and the entire community is extremely upset over what happened.”

According to the attorneys, the police are investigating. The man also filed a restraining order against her after the alleged incident.