LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man and woman were seriously hurt in a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Lee County on Thanksgiving Day.

Troopers said a 21-year-old Punta Gorda woman was driving her Kia Soul north in the southbound lanes on I-75 near Colonial Boulevard around 1:35 a.m.

A 59-year-old Clearwater man was driving a Nissan Rouge southbound in the left lane on I-75 when his car was hit head-on by the Kia Soul, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

After the crash, the Kia Soul became engulfed in flames. The driver, a 21-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The Clearwater man suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A 59-year-old Clearwater woman, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was also seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.