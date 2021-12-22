Clearwater man with drugs around groin area denies they were his

Pinellas County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s groin area during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Patrick Florence, said the drugs wrapped around his groin area were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.

Florence was charged with four felonies, including possession of cocaine, meth, ammunition, and a firearm.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail under a $24,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss