Clearwater man with drugs around groin area denies they were his

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s groin area during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Patrick Florence, said the drugs wrapped around his groin area were not his, but didn’t say who the drugs belonged to, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger.

Florence was charged with four felonies, including possession of cocaine, meth, ammunition, and a firearm.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail under a $24,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.