CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man took home a $1 million lottery prize from a gas station scratch-off ticket.

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced Krenar Gavani, 57, claimed the prize at the lottery’s Tampa office.

Gavani purchased the ticket from a Race Trac gas station, located at 2854 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off game, $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular, launched earlier this year. It features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 million dollar prizes, as well as smaller prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida lottery.