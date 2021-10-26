Clearwater man who plotted to rape girl hit with child porn charges after arrest, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man who police say had plotted to abduct and rape a young child now faces additional charges for possession of child pornography.

Jacob Holman, 26, was arrested at his Clearwater home Thursday after police were called to a domestic dispute and found several materials that would “aid in the facilitation of the abduction of a small child.” Authorities say Holman had a list that mentioned his intent to “snatch a lil [sic] girl” and “throw” her in a trunk.

Police say the materials included duct tape, gloves, a first aid kit, condoms, a shovel and a flashlight.

Detectives say they also found a number of child pornography images on Holman’s electronic devices from a “well-known international website of child erotica and child pornography,” including a set of images that allegedly exploited a child between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Investigators also said Holman used his cell phone to record a “live video” of a 5-year-old child at a local store. It’s unclear if the child was his intended victim.

Holman reportedly admitted to taking the video and making the list, but did not explain why he did it.

Holman was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography.

Authorities said he has previous arrests for domestic assault and drug possession.