CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted murder that happened Thursday.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot on Beckett Street Thursday night, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he remains in critical condition, according to the department.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Ja’Quian Kellam, 21, of Clearwater. If you know where he is, call police at 727-562-4242.