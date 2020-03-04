Clearwater man wanted after he stole putters by stuffing them in his pants

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police need your help locating a prolific putter pilferer!
Clearwater police say a man last month stole four putters from Golf Galaxy on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard after he stuffed the putters down his pants leg to conceal them as he made his way out of the store.
Police say the man has committed similar crimes at other locations across the state. If you recognize him, call 727-562-4242.
LATEST POSTS
- How Tampa doctors are taking steps to help prevent spread of COVID-19
- Screener at Los Angeles airport tests positive for coronavirus
- Cruise to return to San Francisco early after ex-passenger dies of coronavirus
- Feds: TikTok poses national security threat
- Interior secretary defends Trump’s environmental policies