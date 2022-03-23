PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of crashing into a Largo police cruiser Monday faces additional charges after police said he attempted to flee immediately after the crash.

Authorities said Hilario Gonzalez Perez, 32, was driving a Ford truck along U.S. Highway 19 North when he slammed into the back of a Largo Police cruiser. Dash camera video showed the moment Perez allegedly struck the cruiser, narrowly missing an officer who was conducting a separate traffic stop.

Immediately after the crash, the officer approached Perez and asked him to step out of the crashed truck. Perez looked at the officer, lowered his head, and “pushed his foot on the accelerator,” according to arrest documents.

Authorities said Perez was unsuccessful in moving the truck since it was pinned against the police cruiser.

A sobriety test later determined Perez had a BAC of .16. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08. Perez was charged with driving under the influence, violation of license restriction, and resisting an officer without violence.