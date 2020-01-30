Clearwater man threatens to shoot dentist office employees during denture dilemma, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Death threats at a Tampa Bay area dental office have employees concerned about their safety.

According to Clearwater police, Bruce Clark was trying to have his sister pick up his dentures but the office wouldn’t give them to her. Police say that’s when Clark threatened to shoot everyone inside.

Police just released information Thursday about the incident that happened on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Smile Design Dentistry in Clearwater. Employees tell us on Clark threatened to ram his car through the reception desk of the dentist’s office and shoot everyone inside.

Clark sent his sister to pick up his dentures. The alleged threat was made over the phone when he found out they couldn’t give the dentures to her because of a patient privacy policy. Employees said Clark became frustrated and that’s when the death threats began.







Dentures



Box for dentures







Bruce Clark

Clearwater police arrested Clark Wednesday night. He bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon minutes before his first appearance. We knocked on the door of his Clearwater home but no one answered.

Police stopped by the dentist’s office Thursday to get written statements from employees. Police also tried to calm employees who were visibly nervous that Clark would follow through with the death threats.

Employees we spoke with say they were trying to help Clark the best they could.

8 On Your Side overheard police encouraging employees to continue with their day-to-day duties and said usually when threats are made in the heat of the moment, people don’t take action. However, police cautioned that you never know what people will do so the best thing they could do is stay aware of their surroundings.