CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison for having a gun as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deion R. Brown, 27, was sentenced to federal prison by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, according to a news release. Brown was also ordered to give up the gun used in the crime.

Brown pleaded guilty Aug. 30, 2022, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police were called July 18, 2021, to the area of South Prospect Avenue and Turner Street in Clearwater for reports of gunfire, according to the release. Brown was seen arguing with two other men before firing shots into the air and leaving the area in an SUV.

Brown was found by a Clearwater officer a day later and was taken into custody.