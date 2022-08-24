CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man involved in a civil dispute with his homeowner’s association was arrested after allegedly sending threatening messages to the firm representing the HOA.

Jon Brian Harden, 58, was arrested by Pinellas County deputies after the law firm representing his HOA reported receiving threatening emails from him on the night of August 15. Deputies said Harden was angry about the outcome of a dispute with the HOA.

One email said, “Your response is nothing but b——- and I’m f—— tired of it John”.

“I already told you, I’m done with your f—— games,” Harden reportedly wrote in an email. “I’m still filing.”

The final email included in the affidavit features a threatening statement towards the attorneys.

“You have two things coming: disbarment and a baseball bat, you pricks”, the email said.

Harden was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail for sending threatening communications.