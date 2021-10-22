Clearwater man plotted to ‘snatch’ and rape child, throw her body in trunk, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man who had allegedly plotted to abduct, rape and murder a young child has been arrested, police said.

Jacob Holman, 26, was arrested at his Clearwater home early Thursday morning and is currently being held at a Pinellas County jail without bond.

According to the arrest report, Holman was in possession of several materials that would “aid in the facilitation of the abduction, rape, murder and disposal of a small child,” including duct tape, some gloves, a first aid kit, condoms, a shovel and a flashlight. He began collecting the items in the days prior to his arrest, the report stated.

During their investigation, detectives found child pornography on Holman’s phone and a list that said he intended to “snatch a lil [sic] girl” and “throw” her in a trunk.

Investigators said Holman filmed a “live video” of a 5-year-old child, who could have been the intended victim. It’s unclear if Holman knew the child.

Holman reportedly admitted to taking the video and making the list, but did not explain why he did it.

Holman was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography.

Authorities said he has previous arrests for domestic assault and drug possession.