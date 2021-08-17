Clearwater man pleads guilty to recording himself sexually assaulting child

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man entered a plea deal Tuesday admitting to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and using his phone to record it, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The plea agreement states Sergio Lohan, 24, made contact with the victim through social media, engaging in sexually explicit conversations and, at one point, sending a video of himself masturbating to the child.

After a few months of these exchanges, Lohan was said to have met the child at her home, sexually assaulted her, and recorded it on his phone, later sending the video to the child online.

The FBI and North Port police investigated the case, searching Lohan’s home and computer. The FBI said it found evidence of the crimes on the device as well as other online communications with people who identified themselves as children.

Lohan’s sentencing date is pending, but he could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.