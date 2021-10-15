Clearwater man grabbed child from sidewalk, groped her, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly forcing himself on a child, according to an affidavit.

The report said that 23-year-old Bertino Sanchez Reyes, a Mexican national living in Clearwater, stopped a child under the age of 16 on a sidewalk Wednesday afternoon and grabbed her by the shoulders. Police say Reyes allegedly tried to get the child off the sidewalk and into a park, grabbing the girl in the groin over her pants.

The child managed to push Reyes off and ran away, but before she did, Reyes took photos of himself and the victim. Police said these photos were found on his phone after he allowed officers to look through it.

He now faces a charge for lewd and lascivious conduct.