CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his daughter to death at the Bay Cove Apartments Sunday night.

Police said Laurence Green, 51, was fighting with his daughter’s boyfriend when she tried to get between the two men.

Laurence Green ended up stabbing his daughter, Sidney Green, with a knife — fatally wounding her, according to police.

First responders took Sidney Green to Morton Plant Hospital, where she later died.

Laurence Green was charged with manslaughter and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.