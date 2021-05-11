Clearwater man confesses to apartment homicide, police say

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police detectives have charged a Clearwater man with first-degree murder in the death of his partner earlier this month at the Palmetto Park Apartments.

Arthur Benjamin Jr., also known as Hadeeka Shabazz, 49, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in unincorporated Pinellas County with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Shabazz confessed to the crime.

Investigators tell 8 On Your Side they found 49-year-old Kerry Washington’s body behind one of the apartment buildings, her cause of death was blunt force trauma to her upper body.

According to police, the two had been in a domestic relationship for several years.

