Clearwater man charged with threatening to blow up neighbor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Ryan Ferry is at his wits’ end. Ever since he moved into his Clearwater home, his neighbor, Ken Nielsen, has been a thorn in his side.

“He’s threatened to shoot me in the face numerous times,” said Ferry. “My wife can’t go out back and sunbathe because he will pull up a chair and take pictures of her.”

Last weekend, Ferry had a surprise birthday party for his wife and made the mistake of hanging some lights from his side of Neilsen’s fence.

“He started complaining about the lights later on that evening,” said Ferry. “And it just went downhill from there. “

Neilsen called police and officers responded asking Ferry to remove the lights. Neilsen called again, this time even more agitated. It was that call that led to his arrest.

The 911 call taker repeatedly told him the line was recorded and not to make threats. When she asked if he had any weapons, he responded, “I’ve got a ton of xxxx weapons. I got xxxx hand grenades. I’ll blow them out of the xxxx ground.”

When police arrived, they arrested Nielsen, charging him with threat to discharge a destructive device. He was released after he posted a $1,650 bond.

8 On Your Side discovered that in 2016 police arrested Nielsen for assaulting another neighbor. In that case, officers say he was upset because the victim was pressure washing while he was trying to watch the Olympics. He pleaded guilty to the charge in 2017.

When 8 On Your Side knocked on Nielsen’s door, no one answered.

Ferry says he and his wife were very familiar with the neighborhood and were looking for a house in the area for some time before finding the one they settled on. Now, they can’t wait to leave.

“We’re fixing it up and we’re finishing up the house and we’re going to end up moving,” said Ferry. “We just can’t deal with it anymore. “

