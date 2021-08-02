Clearwater man charged with raping 14-year-old girl under Pier 60

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a man on a sexual battery charge Saturday after they say he attacked a girl under Pier 60 In February.

An affidavit states that Timon Brandon Fonfara, 23, was with a 14-year-old girl under the pier on Feb. 10, 2021, when he allegedly became “sexually aggressive,” removed the girl’s clothing, and raped her. Police say the victim told him to stop during the incident.

During the investigation, the victim only had some idea of who her attacker was, but did not exactly know who he was. However, a hit from the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System identified Fonfara as the suspect.

Clearwater police arrested Fonfara this past Saturday at 12:05 a.m. As of this report, he is in the Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial.