CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing on Thursday.

Clearwater police were called to a home on Pinewood Avenue at 7:20 p.m. to investigate a man’s death. Police determined he was fatally stabbed.

Aurelian Frumosu, 41, was charged with second degree murder and armed burglary. Police did not release any details about the stabbing.

Frumosu is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $150,000 bond.