CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested after a deadly DUI crash Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release said Francisco Marcelo Felipe, 37, was driving his GMC pickup truck west on SR-686 when he turned left onto 62nd Street North, hitting two people on a motorcycle headed in the opposite direction.

Troopers said Felipe hit the motorcyclist with the truck’s passenger side, which caused both vehicles to spin within the intersection.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Largo man, died at the scene of the crash. His passenger, a 50-year-old Largo woman, was seriously injured in the crash, according to the release.

Felipe was later arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury, among other charges.

According to authorities, he had a suspended license and had a woman and two small children in the truck at the time of the crash.