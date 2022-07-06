CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested and charged with DUI after narrowly avoiding hitting people in a crosswalk.

According to an arrest report from the Clearwater Police Department, Robert Harvey, 61, was speeding down Coachman Road near BayCare Ballpark at 10 p.m. on July 4, nearing pedestrians who were using the crosswalk. He reportedly stopped just 6 feet short of hitting them.

A responding officer noted Harvey’s speech was slurred and there was “a very strong odor of alcohol” on his breath. He refused to have his breath tested for alcohol and “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests.

When asked to provide his driver’s license, Harvey reportedly handed over his entire wallet and then tried to pull cash out of it. He then attempted to give the officer his credit card.

The arrest report said Harvey initially told officers that he had “multiple beers” before getting behind the wheel, but he later admitted to drinking more.