Clearwater man charged in girlfriend’s murder attempted to drown deputy, sheriff’s office says

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man has been arrested in his girlfriend’s shooting death Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Shyanne Turner, 20, was found shot dead in a Nissan Sentra on Townsend Street shortly after 3 p.m. Authorities believe she was shot at the intersection of Otten Street and Weston Drive before the car was abandoned.

Authorities identified the suspect as Turner’s boyfriend, Joshua Henderson, 34. Deputies arrested him later that afternoon at a retention pond nearby after three law enforcement agencies searched for him,

The sheriff’s office said during the arrest, Henderson pulled a deputy under the water and held the deputy there.

Henderson now faces charges for first-degree murder and attempted murder on a law enforcement officer.

