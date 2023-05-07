CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested after a toddler overdosed on methamphetamine and fentanyl Friday, according to police.

The Largo Police Department said Friday evening, Kane Thompson, 30, was caring for children when one of the toddlers found a jeweler’s bag that contained a mixture of meth and fentanyl.

An arrest affidavit said the child put the drugs in her mouth and overdosed, requiring her to be hospitalized.

Police said the bag tested positive for the narcotics. Officers also found paraphernalia that also matched the narcotics the toddler ingested.

Thompson was said to have cooperated with the investigation. According to the affidavit, he had been struggling with addiction at the time.

Police said at the time of his arrest for child neglect, the child had been stabilized.