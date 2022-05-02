CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a Clearwater man Sunday afternoon whom they said exposed himself in a parking lot.

The Largo Police Department said it responded to a call about a man taking his clothes off and exposing himself in front of a group of people.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Emmanuel Marine, was accused of pulling his pants down and telling the people around him that “they were his friends,” according to an affidavit.

Police said he continued to expose himself in the parking lot while children were in the area.

The affidavit said that after he was read his rights, Marine apologized for taking off his pants and said he was an exhibitionist. Police also said he told them he had two 4 Lokos to drink.

Marine was charged with exposure of sexual organs and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.