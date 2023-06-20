LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man’s potential future as a police officer, if there ever was any, could be affected by a recent retail theft arrest, according to Largo police.

An arrest affidavit from the police department said they arrested John Ogburn Blackburn, 29, of Clearwater after he fled from a Walmart that he allegedly stole from.

Police said the suspect was identified from surveillance video of him scanning items with the incorrect barcode, making it under ring.

However, further investigation found that Blackburn had stolen from the Walmart multiple times since May 22 — with a total of about $932.71 being stolen, according to the affidavit.

Police said after he was read his rights, he said “I’m embarrassed” and asked if “would this affect my future as a police officer.”

Blackburn was arrested on a charge of retail theft.