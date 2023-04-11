SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested Friday after attacking a police dog while running from a traffic stop, according to deputies.

Arrest affidavits said the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit spotted Tobias Natrone Gowdy, 29, of Clearwater breaking into a shed on Porpoise Park Drive after fleeing from the stop.

A K9 team tracked Gowdy to the shed and ordered him to stop, but the suspect continued to run, deputies said.

According to the arrest documents, K9 Devon chased down the suspect, but Gowdy allegedly fought back by punching, choking, and even biting the police dog on the back.

However, the sheriff’s office took him into custody, charging him with a count of battery on a police canine and burglary.